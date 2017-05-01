Mike Myers to Host ABC’s GONG SHOW Reboot

The Gong Show has found its host.

Sony’s reboot, which is being produced for ABC by Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue, has tapped an unconventional emcee befitting the nostalgic talent show. And while no party involved will confirm it, that host is believed to be Mike Myers. In a twist without much precedent, the comedian behind Wayne’s World and Austin Powers seems to be going full method for the gig. His name is unlikely to be found on any literature, promotions or even credits tied to The Gong Show. No, the host is technically “Tommy Maitland,” an elaborate character created for the sole purpose of stepping into the Gong Show role once famously filled by the late Chuck Barris.

The variety show, which will premiere with much fanfare June 22, is being filled out by an impressive rotation of celebrity guest judges, who will appear as themselves. In addition to Arnett, who will turn up in multiple episodes, Zach Galifianakis, Alison Brie, Andy Samberg, Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Dana Carvey, Will Forte, Jack Black and Anthony Anderson are among the others.

