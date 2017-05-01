Listen to Win Tickets to See Hall and Oates at Scottrade Center

Win: A pair of tickets to see Hall and Oates perform at Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest is only on: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt and Marty Link on KEZK Thursday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hall and Oates perform at Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m.

We are giving away 8 pairs of tickets!

Don’t miss Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears, with a special acoustic performance by Allen Stone, when they come to Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6!

Tickets for the event are on sale now, more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, May 4, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.