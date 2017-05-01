Listen to Win Tickets to Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 1, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: 20, Contest, Counting Crows, hollywood casino amphitheatre, Matchbox Twenty, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, with special guest Rivers & Rust perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 5, 2017

Listen all day to KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, go to LiveNation.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 5, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

