Listen to Win Tickets to St. Louis Symphony’s ‘Sci-Fi Superheroes’

May 1, 2017 10:41 AM
Win: A 4-pack of tickets to see St. Louis Symphony’s “Sci-Fi Superheroes” at Powell Hall on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 5, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on KEZK, and call in for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see St. Louis Symphony’s “Sci-Fi Superheroes” at Powell Hall on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Join the STL Symphony for an out-of-this-world musical adventure through some of the best music of science fiction created by some of the most iconic composers of all time. You’ll hear blockbuster themes from Batman, Superman, Back to the Future, Star Wars, including a tribute remembering the late Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia’s Theme and much more! An evening of fun for the whole family and the inner comic book, sci-fi fan in everyone! Plus, Arrive early to meet and get your photo with some of your favorite superheroes, Darth Vader, Superman, Spiderman and more!

Tickets for the show are on sale now, for more ticket information, go to STLSymphony.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 5, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

