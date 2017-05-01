Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Named Kelly Ripa’s ‘Live!’ Co-Host

Seacrest in! With Kelly Ripa expected to finally reveal her new Live! co-host on today’s episode, CNN is reporting that the honor is going to former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

He will reportedly relocate to New York for the job, which will not affect his many other gigs, including his radio show and his red-carpet coverage for E! Since former co-host Michael Strahan’s surprise departure in April 2016, Ripa has had numerous guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jerry O’Connell, Rob Lowe, Seth Meyers, and husband Mark Consuelos. On Sunday, she tweeted a teaser video about the big reveal.

 

