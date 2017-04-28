VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Finds Her Doppelgänger, ‘Grandma Geraldine’

Some guy on Reddit posted a picture of his GRANDMA GERALDINE from 1967 . . . because she looked exactly like SCARLETT JOHANSSON.

In the picture, she’s with her husband, who unfortunately died last year after 54 years of marriage. And she told her grandson that she was, quote, “DRUNK AS A SKUNK” when it was taken.

Well, the picture went viral, and it got back to Scarlett, and she loved it. And now she wants to get HAMMERED WITH GRANDMA GERALDINE.

She posted a video saying, quote, “I want to meet you in person. I saw that you were quote ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She even offered to take Grandma Geraldine to the premiere of her new movie “Rough Night”, at HER expense. And check it out: Geraldine’s GAME . . . even though she’s 72!

She told “Time“, quote, “I’m not going to be square. I’m going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I’m 40 years older than her.”

