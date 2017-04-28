‘The Voice’ Auditions in St. Louis!!

Trish April 28, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, NBC, The Voice, The Voice in St. Louis

Think you have what it takes to be on The Voice??? Get ready, the show is headed this way! The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they are returning to St. Louis on June 18th. When I checked the site it says “venue location coming soon.” Keep checking HERE for the location and you can check out the other cities/dates. Some of the guidelines to audition:

*Please prepare two (2) songs for your open call audition.  You will be required to perform one song, but have the second song ready if asked.

*A CAPPELLA ONLY at the open call auditions.

*The only thing we want to hear is YOUR VOICE. To be clear, you CANNOT play your guitar at the Open Call Audition.

*Come dressed in a style that represents you as an artist. Do NOT come in “chicken costumes.” We are looking for serious artists ONLY.

hahaha I like the last one….good luck!

