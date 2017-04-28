‘The Voice’ Auditions in St. Louis!!

Think you have what it takes to be on The Voice??? Get ready, the show is headed this way! The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they are returning to St. Louis on June 18th. When I checked the site it says “venue location coming soon.” Keep checking HERE for the location and you can check out the other cities/dates. Some of the guidelines to audition:

*Please prepare two (2) songs for your open call audition. You will be required to perform one song, but have the second song ready if asked.

*A CAPPELLA ONLY at the open call auditions.

*The only thing we want to hear is YOUR VOICE. To be clear, you CANNOT play your guitar at the Open Call Audition.

*Come dressed in a style that represents you as an artist. Do NOT come in “chicken costumes.” We are looking for serious artists ONLY.

hahaha I like the last one….good luck!