Mom Forgets Picture Day, Kid’s Pic Goes Viral

Picture day at school can be one of the most annoying days of the year for parents.

While most students are in their best clothes, it seems like there are always a couple kids that either forgot to tell their parents or the parents completely forgot.

This Georgia mom will never forget again, after she got a call that her son’s class photo won’t make it in the yearbook because of the shirt he was wearing.

The mother captioned the photo:

“So, I had to go to school today to be sure this wasn’t going in the yearbook…Yes, the B in BASSMASTER is hidden. Guess it’s what I deserve for forgetting picture day. #momoftheyear 🏆”

Shout out to this mom calling out her slip up, but how did the photography company miss this??!