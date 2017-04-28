Jimmy John’s Will Be Selling $1 Subs!

For one day only, participating Jimmy John’s locations will be celebrating Customer Appreciation Day by serving up $1 subs on May 2, 2017.

The $1 sandwich offer will be available on Tuesday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at participating locations nationwide. The popular event is sure to draw large crowds and long lines.

Jimmy John’s announced the one-day-only event on its social media channels and website this week. The chain is also advising fans to call ahead to their local Jimmy John’s shop to confirm participation, or you can check this page for participating shops.

The deal applies to chain’s Slim line of 6 sandwiches and the J.J.B.L.T. only:

Ham and Provolone Cheese

Roast Beef

Tuna Salad

Turkey Breast

Salami, Capicola and Provolone Cheese

Double Provolone Cheese

There’s a limit of one sub per person, and there may be an extra charge for wheat bread at some locations. If you would like more than one $1 sub, you can go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion.