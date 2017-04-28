Here Are the 5 Worst Jobs in America

“Love what you do” is standard career-counselor advice, but it might be difficult to find the love for low-paying jobs in dangerous situations and with poor prospects for the future.

24/7 Wall St. analyzed CareerCast’s own data set for best and worst US jobs, which used relatively objective criteria such as career outlook, environment, stress level, and salary, and pulled out the jobs that fared the worst using those combined gauges. Some involve obvious physical peril, while others demonstrate a rapidly evolving media landscape. The worst jobs, with their median annual salaries:

1. Newspaper reporter, $36,360

2. Broadcaster, $37,720

3. Logger, $36,210

4. Enlisted military personnel, $27,936

5. Pest control worker, $32,162

Complete list of the worst (and best) jobs is here.