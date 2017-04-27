Top 10 Names for April’s Calf Announced & How to Vote

Following the viral sensation that was the live-streamed birth of April the Giraffe’s calf on April 15, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, recently launched an online competition to name her calf. Here are the top 10 names submitted during round one of the contest, as reported by Elite Daily:
- Alyssa’s choice (in honor of April’s keeper, Alyssa Swilley)
- Apollo
- Geoffrey (the live-stream was sponsored by Babies ”R” Us, after all)
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity
The website www.nameaprilscalf.com is currently holding another fundraiser where people are allowed to enter their votes for $1 each.
Voting ends April 30. The winning name will be announced on May 1