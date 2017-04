It’s crazy to think that Twinkies almost died a few years ago, and now they’ve roared back stronger than ever.

And now they’re mutating…

For the first time ever, there’s a new line of Twinkies that DON’T use yellow sponge cake. They’re called Chocolate Cake Twinkies, because . . . obviously . . . they’re made with chocolate cake.

They are now available in stores nationwide.

