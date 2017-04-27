Johnny Depp Surprises Guests at Disneyland

April 27, 2017
Disneyland, Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean

 

Disneyland visitors making their way through the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Wednesday night were treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Johnny Depp, in full costume as Captain Jack Sparrow. “He acted exactly like his character in the movies,” one eyewitness told E!, while another added, “It was a surreal moment for everyone on our boat! Best Disneyland experience our family has ever been a part of.” Depp reportedly recited lines from the film franchise, as well as interacting with visitors as he held a sword. The next Pirates of the Caribbean installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, hits theaters on May 29.

