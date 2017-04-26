VIRAL VIDEO: “Ship-Hop”, The All-Star Cruise with ’90s Hip-Hop Stars

Greg Hewitt April 26, 2017 8:43 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Ship-Hop Cruise, Sisqo, Vanilla Ice, Young MC

“Oh my gosh Becky, look at that…boat?”

If you like the idea of being stranded out in the middle of the ocean on a boat FULL of ’90s hip-hop stars, this one’s for you. There’s an upcoming “all-star throwback” cruise calledShip-Hop”, and it’ll feature some of your favorite 90’s artists.

Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Kid ‘N Play, Coolio, Sisqó, Tone Loc, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Young MC, C & C Music Factory, and DJ Kool.

The cruise will travel from Miami to Key West to Cozumel, Mexico, beginning on January 11th.  In addition to the performances, you’ll also be able to “mingle” with the artists, which should be interesting.

Click Here to find out more.

 

 

