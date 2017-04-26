Missouri Fraternity Challenges Carrie Underwood During Blues Playoffs

Tonight is the beginning of Round 2 of the Blues playoff series against the Nashville Predators, which also happens to be Carrie Underwood’s husband’s team.

The Sigma Pi fraternity from Columbia Missouri is calling out the country singer and placing their bet.

Hey @carrieunderwood we have a challenge for you. Can we get some help @StLouisBlues @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/p0rGMEEdlv — Sigma Pi – ΓΣ (@SigmaPiMizzou) April 25, 2017

The group posted to Twitter and challenged Underwood to host a concert in Columbia if the Blues win. They will then donate the money from the concert to a charity of their choice, but if the Predators win the men will donate 200 hours of community service to a charity of Carrie Underwood’s choice.

Carrie has yet to respond to the men, but it does sound like a win-win challenge!

