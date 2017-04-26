LIST: The 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings For Missouri

U.S. News and World Report is out with their annual list of the best high schools in the country and as always, they break it down by state.

In the 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, Missouri is home to two schools awarded gold medals, 22 with silver medals and 122 with bronze medals. Missouri’s top-ranked school is Metro Academic and Classical High School, which is located in St. Louis.

Here’s the rest of the top 5 (all St. Louis area schools)

2.) Ladue Horton Watkins High

3.) Clayton High School

4.) Lafayette High School

5.) Kirkwood Sr. High

