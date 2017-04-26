LIST: The 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings For Missouri

Greg Hewitt April 26, 2017 9:15 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: 2017 Top High Schools in Missouri

U.S. News and World Report is out with their annual list of the best high schools in the country and as always, they break it down by state.

In the 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, Missouri is home to two schools awarded gold medals, 22 with silver medals and 122 with bronze medals. Missouri’s top-ranked school is Metro Academic and Classical High School, which is located in St. Louis.

Here’s the rest of the top 5 (all St. Louis area schools)

2.) Ladue Horton Watkins High

3.) Clayton High School

4.) Lafayette High School

5.) Kirkwood Sr. High

Click Here to get the full list.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live