Kristen Bell revealed on Tuesday the upcoming release date for Frozen 2. “Quick weather forecast from your favorite Disney princess’ sister,” the 36-year-old actress, who voices Anna in the movie, tweeted.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

“Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!” Disney Animation also shared the good news on Twitter, alongside a GIF of everybody‚Äôs favorite Frozen character: Olaf the Snowman.

The original Frozen movie has made more than $1.2 billion to date.