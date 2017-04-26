Go-Fund Me Account Set Up To Help Young Family Injured in Airport Crash

Family and friends of the Lee family of St. Louis, who were critically injured in a police chase yesterday near Lambert Airport, have set up a gofundme page to help with medical expenses.

“We just returned from our first ever family vacation. My two nephews (Caleb-9 and Evan-5) were living life to the fullest and experiencing things for the first time. The first time they rode on a plane, first time they saw the ocean, and first time they went to Disney World. They were loving life. Then in just a blink of an eye our entire family’s lives were destroyed. We left the airport in two cars. Candice, Brittany, Evan, and Caleb were all in one car together. As they left the terminal pick-up, before even getting out of the airport, they were blind-sided by a stolen car involved in a high speed police pursuit. Candice, Evan, and Brittany are all at the hospital with serious injuries. Caleb is in the Pediatric ICU in critical condition with extreme swelling on his brain. Our family asks for prayers for him to pull through.

As with most criminal offenses, there is no one to be held finically responsible. We ask for any donation possible to help with the family’s medical/accident expenses. Financial aftermath of this tragedy is the last thing our family is thinking about right now- but the expenses will continue to grow.

Thank you for thinking of our family during this time. Every prayer and donation is greatly appreciated.”

