Viral Video: Daughter Gives Dad a Fierce Makeover

We know its a fact that all dads love naps. ALL DADS. And when they nap, they nap hard, making it easy for us to sneak out of the house, steal a beer, or, in this case, do an entire makeup look on them while they’re asleep.
Bree Telon of Buckeye, Arizona taught her father, Eddie, a very valuable lesson in falling asleep around his makeup-savvy daughter: don’t do it. Telon painted an entire new face on her dad’s face and he woke up looking fierce.
She posted the video of the masterpiece in progress on Twitter:
How did he not wake up from the music or someone putting make on him?!! Talk about a heavy sleeper.