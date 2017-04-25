Viral Video: Daughter Gives Dad a Fierce Makeover

April 25, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: dads, Daughters, makeup

We know its a fact that all dads love naps. ALL DADS. And when they nap, they nap hard, making it easy for us to sneak out of the house, steal a beer, or, in this case, do an entire makeup look on them while they’re asleep.

Bree Telon of Buckeye, Arizona taught her father, Eddie, a very valuable lesson in falling asleep around his makeup-savvy daughter: don’t do it. Telon painted an entire new face on her dad’s face and he woke up looking fierce.

She posted the video of the masterpiece in progress on Twitter:

How did he not wake up from the music or someone putting make on him?!! Talk about a heavy sleeper.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live