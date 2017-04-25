Viral Video: Daughter Gives Dad a Fierce Makeover

We know its a fact that all dads love naps. ALL DADS. And when they nap, they nap hard, making it easy for us to sneak out of the house, steal a beer, or, in this case, do an entire makeup look on them while they’re asleep.

Bree Telon of Buckeye, Arizona taught her father, Eddie, a very valuable lesson in falling asleep around his makeup-savvy daughter: don’t do it. Telon painted an entire new face on her dad’s face and he woke up looking fierce.

She posted the video of the masterpiece in progress on Twitter:

Oh my god I am dying of laughter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SYYPs6Rpxd — Breeanna 🌻 (@Breevnnv) April 17, 2017

How did he not wake up from the music or someone putting make on him?!! Talk about a heavy sleeper.