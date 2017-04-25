LIST: The 10 Best Tourist Attractions in America

Greg Hewitt April 25, 2017 8:08 AM By Greg Hewitt
A new survey asked more than 1,000 people to name the BEST tourist attractions in America.  More than 160 different places got at least a few votes, but these are the 10 that got the most . . .

 

1.  Grand Canyon, Arizona.

 

2.  Smithsonian, D.C.

 

3.  Statue of Liberty, New York.

 

4.  Niagara Falls, New York.

 

5.  Lincoln Memorial, D.C.

 

6.  Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

 

7.  Yosemite National Park, California.

 

8.  National Mall, D.C.

 

9.  Golden Gate Bridge, California.

 

10.  Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.

 

