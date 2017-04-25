Former ‘Bachelor’ Arrested After Fatal Crash

Former Bachelor contestant Chris Soules was arrested after a car accident in which his vehicle hit and killed the driver of a tractor-trailer. TMZ reports the incident occurred on Monday night in Iowa, where Soules “was driving a Chevy pickup and rear-ended a John Deere tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch.” The driver of the tractor-trailer later died at the hospital. Soules was booked “on a charge of leaving the scene with a death,” TMZ adds, and obtained police documents that noted he was “in possession of alcoholic beverage containers.” Soules was arraigned on Tuesday morning. Check this link for updates from TMZ. Soules was on season 19 in 2015: