Former ‘Bachelor’ Arrested After Fatal Crash

Former¬†Bachelor contestant Chris Soules was arrested after a car accident in which his vehicle hit and killed the driver of a tractor-trailer. TMZ reports the incident occurred on Monday night in Iowa, where Soules “was driving a Chevy pickup and rear-ended a John Deere tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch.” The driver of the tractor-trailer later died at the hospital. Soules was booked “on a charge of leaving the scene with a death,” TMZ adds, and obtained police documents that noted he was “in possession of alcoholic beverage containers.” Soules was arraigned on Tuesday morning. Check this link for updates from TMZ. ¬†Soules was on season 19 in 2015: