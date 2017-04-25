The 100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century

What makes a song great? Oftentimes, it’s a killer chorus. Billboard has compiled a list of the 100 best choruses of the 21st century. Below are the top 10 (click on link for all 100):

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe” Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone” The Killers, “Mr. Brightside” OutKast, “Ms. Jackson” Jimmy Eat World, “The Middle” Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind” Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream” R. Kelly, “Ignition (Remix)” Nelly feat. City Spud, “Ride Wit Me” Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”