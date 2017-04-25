The 100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century

What makes a song great? Oftentimes, it’s a killer chorus. Billboard has compiled a list of the 100 best choruses of the 21st century. Below are the top 10 (click on link for all 100):
- Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”
- Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone”
- The Killers, “Mr. Brightside”
- OutKast, “Ms. Jackson”
- Jimmy Eat World, “The Middle”
- Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”
- Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”
- R. Kelly, “Ignition (Remix)”
- Nelly feat. City Spud, “Ride Wit Me”
- Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”