WATCH: London Marathoner Proposes Minutes from Finish Line

A runner in the London Marathon on Sunday stopped a few minutes short of the finish line to find his girlfriend in the crowd and propose to her. Mashable reports that Jon Higgins paused around the 24-mile mark of the 26.2-mile race and got down on bended knee in front of his girlfriend of four years. He popped the question using a ring he’d secured with a cord around his wrist. As if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, Higgins also ran the race to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in honor of his daughter. “Jon has come through months of tough training for the 26.2-mile race to beat cystic fibrosis for his [9-year-old] daughter Eva…who lives with the devastating lifelong condition,” the Trust said in a statement. Needless to say, Higgins’ girlfriend said yes.

