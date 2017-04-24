WATCH: Blake Talks About Gwen & This Season of ‘The Voice’

Trish April 24, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, blake shelton, Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, The Today Show, The Voice

TODAY’s Carson Daly sits down with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys to talk about the new season of “The Voice.”Blake said he understands why people are so fascinated by his relationship with fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, but he still wishes fans would chill out about it. “God, I hope so!” Shelton told Carson Daly when asked if the craziness surrounding their romance has calmed down. “I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really. I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.” He adds, “In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame ’em.” Stefani does seem to blame ’em, though, as she responded, “You’re crazy! You’re crazy!” The Top 12 perform live tonight on “The Voice.”

