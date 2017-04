I’ll take “smooth jazz” for $100 Alex…

Passengers on a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to a live performance from smooth jazz superstar, Kenny G on Saturday.

The flight crew was raising money for the American Cancer Society, and he promised to play his saxophone if passengers helped hit their goal of $2,000. Apparently, there were enough smooth jazz fans on board to get it done.

I’m wondering if anyone pitched in in order to get him to stop playing.