Play Birds, Bats, Baseball to Win St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

April 24, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Cardinals, tickets, Contest, Win

Win: A pair tickets see the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays on on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.; or a pair of St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 28, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK on Monday, April 24, and Friday, April 28, and call in for your chance to play Birds, Bats, or Baseball.

When you hear the cue to call, be the 12th caller and you’ll play Birds, Bats, or Baseball for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game. The winner of Monday’s contest will win a pair of tickets to Tuesday’s Cardinals game and Friday’s contest winner will win a pair of tickets to Friday’s Cardinals game.

Here’s how the game works: you’ll be asked three questions to which the answer to each is one of three options – Birds, Bats, or Baseball. If you answer all three questions correctly, you win!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 28, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live