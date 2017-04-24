Kelly Clarkson Has the Best Reaction Over Surprise Girls’ Trip

The look of pure joy. Kelly Clarkson had the best reaction over a surprise birthday girls’ trip in a video she shared on Instagram on Friday.

In the video the American Idol alum, who will turn 35 on Monday, April 24, concentrates intensely as she attempts to figure out a message her friends have put together using Scrabble pieces. When she realizes that the letters spelled out a phrase with the words “girls trip,” she looks up at the camera with excitement — and confusion.

“We’re going on a girls’ trip! But we’re not telling you where yet,” one of her friends says from off-camera. “We’re leaving tomorrow night.”

Clarkson’s face runs through a gamut of emotions before it settles on surprise. “I’m totally gonna cry!” she exclaimed as she jumped up from the floor, where she’d been sitting to figure out the puzzle. “What?!”