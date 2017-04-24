Erin Moran’s Former “Happy Days” Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Her

Happy Days actress Erin Moran was found dead inside her Indiana home on Saturday. She was 56.

“Upon the arrival, it was determined that the female was Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “First responders determined that she was deceased and an autopsy is pending.” CNN reports that authorities in Indiana found her body Saturday afternoon after getting a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. for “an unresponsive female.”

Moran portrayed Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984. She reprised the role in the show’s short-lived spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

Her fellow “”Happy Days co-stars are paying tribute to her in the wake of her death, and a lot of them are alluding to the struggles she’s had over the years. Here are the highlights:

Ron Howard (Ritchie Cunningham): “Such sad sad news . . . I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs, and lighting up TV screens.”

Scott Baio (Chachi): “May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal-loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin.”

Henry Winkler (The Fonz): “Oh Erin, now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on Earth. Rest in it serenely now. Too soon.”

Anson Williams (Potsie): “The light around all of us has definitely dimmed. Erin always brought light to the party. [She had] innocent wonder and a kind heart. You’ll be missed sweet angel . . . you will be missed.”

Don Most (Ralph Malph): “So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. I can’t really comprehend this right now. Very painful loss.

Marion Ross (June Cunningham): “She was the quickest, fastest little kid. Wonderful. This breaks my heart.”

Tom Bosley, who played her dad Howard, died in 2010, and diner owners Pat Morita and Al Molinaro also passed away before Erin. Pat died in 2005 and Al died in 2015.