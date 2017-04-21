WATCH: Rob Lowe is the New Colonel Sanders

Trish April 21, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Colonel Sanders, KFC, Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe is the latest actor to take on the role of KFC’s Colonel Sanders. Today, the chicken chain debuted a new ad in which Lowe-as-Sanders introduces the company’s new spicy Zinger sandwich and announces that the menu item is going to be sent into outer space.  KFC president Kevin Hochman also confirms to Business Insider that the space stunt is for real and that the Zinger will be blasted into orbit sometime this summer. “We’re going all out to establish ourselves as a sandwich player,” Hochman explains. “We’re late to the party–that’s why we’re throwing in the kitchen sink.”

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live