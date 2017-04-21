WATCH: Rob Lowe is the New Colonel Sanders

Rob Lowe is the latest actor to take on the role of KFC’s Colonel Sanders. Today, the chicken chain debuted a new ad in which Lowe-as-Sanders introduces the company’s new spicy Zinger sandwich and announces that the menu item is going to be sent into outer space. KFC president Kevin Hochman also confirms to Business Insider that the space stunt is for real and that the Zinger will be blasted into orbit sometime this summer. “We’re going all out to establish ourselves as a sandwich player,” Hochman explains. “We’re late to the party–that’s why we’re throwing in the kitchen sink.”