The X-Files Is Coming Back for Season 11

Detectives Mulder and Scully are coming back to FOX. Variety reports that the network has order a new 10-episode, 11th season of The X-Files following the success of last year’s reboot. “Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators–these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” says David Madden, President, Fox Broadcasting Company. “And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.”

The new episodes will premiere during the 2017-18 television season and will once again reunite original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as paranormal investigators Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, as well as series creator and showrunner Chris Carter. Production is set to begin this summer.

