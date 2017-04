Everyone knows Thursday was 4/20, but did you also know it was National Lookalike Day? Pop star Katy Perry celebrated that more obscure holiday by taking to Instagram and sharing a pic of herself side by side with her apparent doppelganger, celeb chief Guy Fieri.

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Perry completed the look with big sunglasses just like Guy wears. As Fieri might say, this is money!