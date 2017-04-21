Ina Garten Reveals Why She Never Had Kids

April 21, 2017 12:34 PM
Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten has opened up about why she and her husband Jeffrey have never had children during their 48-year-marriage. “I really appreciate that other people do, and we will always have friends that have children that we are close to, but it was a choice I made very early,” she recently explained in a radio interview. “I really felt–I feel–that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had. And so it’s a choice, and that was the choice I made.” The 69-year-old Food Network star also shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Jeffrey, a Yale professor she met when she was 16 and visiting her brother at Dartmouth. “The secret is that you just take care of each other, and admire each other, and support each other, and you get that back,” she explained. She jokingly added, “If Jeffrey and I disagree on something, he always agrees with me.”

