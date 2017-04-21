Diet Soda Is Still Bad For You

April 21, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: dementia, diet soda, health, lifestyle, Stroke

If you thought swapping out your sugary sodas for their no-calorie alternatives was a healthy choice, think again. According to a study published Thursday by the American Heart Association, diet sodas are tied to a greater risk of developing dementia or suffering a stroke. Researchers found that those who drink diet soda every day are almost three times as likely to suffer from a stroke or dementia as those who consume diet drinks weekly or less often.

Meanwhile, a parallel study of full-calorie, sugar-based sodas did not result in a similar correlation to dementia and strokes.

Click here to read the full article. 

