Diet Soda Is Still Bad For You

If you thought swapping out your sugary sodas for their no-calorie alternatives was a healthy choice, think again. According to a study published Thursday by the American Heart Association, diet sodas are tied to a greater risk of developing dementia or suffering a stroke. Researchers found that those who drink diet soda every day are almost three times as likely to suffer from a stroke or dementia as those who consume diet drinks weekly or less often.

Meanwhile, a parallel study of full-calorie, sugar-based sodas did not result in a similar correlation to dementia and strokes.

