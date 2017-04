Earlier this week in Indianapolis, a fire crew found a litter of three kittens in the back of one of the station’s engines. The firefighters then put the kittens in the box and took them to Noah’s Animal Hospital, where they were bathed, fed and declared perfectly healthy. Next up: The search for their mother, who’s believed to have given birth at the station.

Newborn Kittens discovered on Engine 35 today. Crew investigated after hearing noises. Took to @noahsanimalhospital for care & all OK #feels pic.twitter.com/JqODnz4nfP — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 19, 2017