Trish’s Trash: Kim Z Returning to #RHOA!

Kim Zolciak is bringing catty back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, TMZ reports that she has just signed a deal to return to the show for its upcoming 10th season. Sources say Zolciak will have a limited role as she returns to the series; her obligations to her other reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, forced her to sign on for a part-time RHOA gig even though producers wanted her back full-time. Meanwhile, NeNe Leakes is also being courted for a RHOA return. She has allegedly demanded more money than Zolciak makes, which would be an easy obligation to fulfill since Zolciak isn’t returning as a full-fledged cast member. I’m anxiously awaiting part 2 of the Atlanta reunion. This better be good because it’s a 4-parter!!! Here’s a sneak peek of part 2 airing Sunday: