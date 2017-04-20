TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

TIME revealed its 2017 “100 Most Influential People” list today, a group that includes cover stars John Legend, Viola Davis and The Night Of star Riz Ahmed. The publication will put out five different covers for its 14th annual Most Influential issue; two other covers feature Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist Melinda Gates.

Also on this year’s list are Ryan Reynolds, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Pope Francis. Donald Trump made the list for the second time, while his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are first-timers.

