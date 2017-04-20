Could a Robot Take Your Job? A New Website Will Tell You

Greg Hewitt April 20, 2017
If we’re to believe everything we read these days, it seems clear that robots are coming for our jobs.  And eventually apocalyptic world domination.

“Time”magazine and the consulting firm McKinsey just put together an online tool that will tell you if a robot is going to take your job.

On the bright side, they say robots can only FULLY replace about 5% of us . . . but they still may be able to do MOST of your work.

(By the way, it says only 20% of the job of a “radio and TV announcer” can be done by a robot.)

Click Here to see if your job could be replaced.

 

