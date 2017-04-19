Watch: Lady Gaga & Prince William Team Up for Mental Health

The unlikely team of Lady Gaga and Prince William got together for a video chat on Tuesday to talk about a cause that’s near and dear to both of their hearts: reducing the stigma surrounding mental health. “For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going onstage is something that is very hard to describe,” Gaga told William about her struggles with PTSD. “There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you.” Added Prince William, “It’s really important to have this conversation. You won’t be judged. It’s so important to break open that fear and taboo.” #oktosay