Watch: Lady Gaga & Prince William Team Up for Mental Health

Trish April 19, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Lady GaGa, mental health, Prince William

The unlikely team of Lady Gaga and Prince William got together for a video chat on Tuesday to talk about a cause that’s near and dear to both of their hearts: reducing the stigma surrounding mental health. “For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going onstage is something that is very hard to describe,” Gaga told William about her struggles with PTSD. “There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you.” Added Prince William, “It’s really important to have this conversation. You won’t be judged. It’s so important to break open that fear and taboo.” #oktosay

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live