WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Matt Damon Off a United Flight

Trish April 19, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Matt Damon, United Airlines

Jimmy Kimmel incorporated his longstanding “feud” with  Matt Damon into a fake ad for United.  Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live made fun of United’s passenger-assault debacle….”I know what it’s like to get bumped,” Damon says in the spoof. “Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the past eight years and it takes a toll.” Damon can then be heard getting physically “bumped” from his voiceover role before Kimmel says, “In some cases, people deserve to get bumped.”

