VIRAL VIDEO: Another Spectacularly Awkward ‘Jeopardy’ Fail

Every time something like this happens (and it’s been happening more often lately it seems) I think Trebek will just take off his mic, slam it on the floor and walk off into the sunset.

He doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of joy out of it anymore does he? I for one hope he sticks around…these moments are comedy gold.

tonight's episode of JEOPARDY featured one of my favorite incorrect answers ever pic.twitter.com/w27APtKqnH — Davis. (@realdaveimboden) April 18, 2017

A contestant on “Jeopardy” made a great wrong guess the other night, when he was supposed to say “hit man.” (The category was “3 + 3,” so every question would have a phrase with two three-letter words in it. The answer was “A hired killer,” and the guy blurted out, quote, “Hot gun.”

To make matters worse, he also forgot to phrase it as a question.