VIRAL VIDEO: Another Spectacularly Awkward ‘Jeopardy’ Fail

Greg Hewitt April 19, 2017 8:59 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Alex Trebek, Jeopardy, Jeopardy Fail

Every time something like this happens (and it’s been happening more often lately it seems) I think Trebek will just take off his mic, slam it on the floor and walk off into the sunset.

He doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of joy out of it anymore does he?  I for one hope he sticks around…these moments are comedy gold.

A contestant on “Jeopardy” made a great wrong guess the other night, when he was supposed to say “hit man.”  (The category was “3 + 3,” so every question would have a phrase with two three-letter words in it.  The answer was “A hired killer,” and the guy blurted out, quote, “Hot gun.” 

To make matters worse, he also forgot to phrase it as a question.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live