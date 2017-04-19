Tennis Star Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant!

Tennis pro Serena Williams is pregnant!

The announcement was shared by the 35-year-old athlete in a Wednesday morning Snapchat, where she’s seen showing off her belly bump in a yellow swimsuit.

The text over the photo read “20 weeks.” (It has since removed from her story.)

The official Twitter account for U.S. Open Tennis also announced the news:

Those doing the math quickly realized that if Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, that means she won the Australian Open while pregnant!!

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian announced they were engaged last December.

