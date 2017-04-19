Tennis Star Serena Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant!

Tennis pro Serena Williams is pregnant!

The announcement was shared by the 35-year-old athlete in a Wednesday morning Snapchat, where she’s seen showing off her belly bump in a yellow swimsuit.

The text over the photo read “20 weeks.” (It has since removed from her story.)

Serena Williams is expecting! The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK — espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017

The official Twitter account for U.S. Open Tennis also announced the news:

.@serenawilliams will have a new pride & joy to hug and call her own soon! Congratulations on the exciting baby announcement! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/NXxlY4vC6q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 19, 2017

Those doing the math quickly realized that if Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, that means she won the Australian Open while pregnant!!

#SerenaWilliams won the Australian Open while pregnant. So, today we must ask ourselves, what can’t Serena do?! https://t.co/uKejT7GTzA pic.twitter.com/AQvcuiOxOt — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 19, 2017

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian announced they were engaged last December.

