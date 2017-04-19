Kevin Spacey to Host 2017 Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey has signed on to host the 2017 Tony Awards, which will air live from New York City on June 11. “I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards,” Spacey said in a statement on Tuesday. “I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.” According to the Associated Press, prep for this year’s show has been plagued by a post-Hamilton hangover after last year’s drew 8.73 million viewers for a 35 percent increase over 2015’s show, due to heavily featuring numbers from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. This year’s ceremony will air live from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall.

