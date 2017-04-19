Julia Roberts Named People’s Most Beautiful Woman for the 5th Time

Julia Roberts has been named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman for a record fifth time. Now 49, Roberts first graced the cover of the magazine’s annual special issue at the age of 23 in 1991, fresh off the heels of her Pretty Woman vault to superstardom.

The actress says she’s “very flattered” by the honor, and says she’ll be sure to lord it over her pal George Clooney, who’s only been named the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive twice. Recognizing the beauty of middle-aged actresses seems to be something of a trend for People, which last year named then-47-year-old Jennifer Aniston as its Most Beautiful Woman.

