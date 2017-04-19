Join KEZK at the Blues Playoff Plaza Party

April 19, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: playoffs, St. Louis Blues

There’s nothing like St. Louis Blues Playoff Hockey!

The Blues will take on the Minnesota Wild in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

ROUND 1, GAME 4 – Wednesday, April 19th 
5:00-7:30 PM
Band: Trixie Delight

Join us for a pregame rally featuring live music, giveaways and more beginning at 5:00 p.m.

screen shot 2017 04 14 at 2 50 41 pm Join KEZK at the Blues Playoff Plaza Party

Before the puck drops inside, the action gets underway outside as the festivities will get underway two and half hours prior to puck drop on the Clark Avenue Plaza at Scottrade Center. There will be live music, appearances by Blues Alumni, Louie and the Blue Crew, in addition to your chance to win great prizes.

Doors will open to Scottrade Center one and a half hours prior to puck drop.

Tickets for playoffs are on sale now!

For more information, go to stlouisblues.com

screen shot 2017 04 14 at 2 51 04 pm Join KEZK at the Blues Playoff Plaza Party

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live