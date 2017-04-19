Book Signing with Andrew McCarthy at St. Louis County Library

In case you missed it Andrew McCarthy award-winning travel writer, NY Times best selling author and an actor in iconic coming-of-age films Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, made a stop in St. Louis!

He is in town to debut his latest novel — Just Fly Away. The novel tells the story about one girl’s discovery of family secrets, first love, the limits of forgiveness, and finding one’s way in the world.

If you would like to meet the author he is having a book signing tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Louis County Library Headquarters — 1640 S. Lindbergh.

Program is free and open to the public and books for signing will be available at the event from the Novel Neighbor.

He even got to sneak a few innings of the Cardinals game in before his event tonight.

Stealing a few innings at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/dyxKCmStGx — Andrew McCarthy (@AndrewTMcCarthy) April 19, 2017

To learn more about his latest novel and tonight’s event CLICK HERE!