Watch: Carrie Underwood Surprises Hubby & Sings National Anthem

While we are waiting for Wednesday…….(#LGB!!!) Carrie Underwood was husband Mike Fisher’s good-luck charm on Monday night when his Nashville Predators took on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL playoffs. E! reports that Underwood surprised Fisher and the team’s fans by showing up at the Bridgestone Arena to perform the pre-game National Anthem. “Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood,” the announcer said before Underwood appeared in her husband’s #12 jersey. After the Predators won 3-2, Underwood tweeted, “So proud of our boys tonight! What a game!”