TAX DAY: Special Freebies & Deals To Take Advantage of Today

Today is tax day, which can be painful for many—but it doesn’t have to be all bad.

There are many deals for you to take advantage of today…here are some of the biggest and best.

Bob Evans. This year, guests at Bob Evans Restaurants are also certain to save with a coupon for 30% off their entire purchase on Tuesday, April 18, the official end of tax season. Find coupon for download here: http://www.bobevans.com/taxday

From Wednesday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 18, Noodles & Company’s “File Online, Order Online” offer gives those who file their taxes digitally (and those who don’t!) $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code “TAXDAY17” at checkout. Quiznos. To celebrate Tax Day, Quiznos is offering a 10.40 percent deduction off any purchase on April 18 to loyalty members. And, Quiznos Fans who download the Toasty Points loyalty app will receive a free 4-inch sub upon download.

Office Depot & OfficeMax. Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help taxpayers dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon for this free bulk bin shredding offer, valid through April 29 and can be redeemed at any Office Depot or OfficeMax stores.

Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help taxpayers dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon for this free bulk bin shredding offer, valid through April 29 and can be redeemed at any Office Depot or OfficeMax stores. Planet Fitness. From Saturday, April 15 – Saturday, April 22, consumers can receive a free HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location. De-stressers need only bring in a coupon available on PlanetFitness.com (starting April 15) before relaxing their cares away.

Please note that these specials are based on information passed along from companies and their representatives, as well as social media. While we’ve made every effort to make sure that they’re accurate, we can’t personally vouch for them.

