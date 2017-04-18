Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Coming This Week!!

The rumors about the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino first started spreading earlier this month and now it’s official. Starbucks will serve this once secret-menu item from April 19 to 23. The base is a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup that’s mixed with a sweet pink powder. Then it’s layered with a sour blue powder topping. The finishing touches are vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue topping. The drink changes color and flavors as it’s swirled, according to Starbucks. At first the Unicorn Frappuccino looks like it’s purple with swirls of blue. But once it’s stirred, “the color transforms from purple to pink, and the flavor evolves from sweet and fruity to tangy and tart. The more swirling, the more the beverage magically transforms!”