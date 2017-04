The year 1967, brought us Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, and most importantly, a Cardinals World Series ring!

Who could forget Cardinals legend Bob Gibson striking out George Scott of the Boston Red Sox for the final out – making the Cardinals, eight-time World Series Champions?

Relive the rivalry as the Cardinals take on the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17th and the first 30,000 fans, 16 & older will take home their very own replica ring.