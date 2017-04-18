April the Giraffe’s Zoo Wants You to Name Her New Calf

April 18, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: April The Giraffe, baby names

Now that April the giraffe has finally given birth, Animal Adventure Park is letting the internet help name the male calf. The Harpursville, New York, zoo has opened a baby-naming contest on their website after the calf’s Saturday, April 15, birth.

Fans can submit any name for about 10 days, with an approximate end date of April 25, at nameaprilscalf.com. Each name submission costs $1 with a minimum purchase of five submissions. At the end of the voting period, the zoo will reveal the top 10 most popular names, and people can come back to vote on those 10 for about five days.

We have started a baby name pool in our office, here are a few suggestions so far:

18035052 10212168336220457 360944004 n April the Giraffes Zoo Wants You to Name Her New Calf

Photo by: 102.5 KEZK

The proceeds from the contest will benefit the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Animal Adventure Park and Ava’s Little Heroes, a charity that helps families with medical expenses and is named after the zoo owners’ daughter, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy.

